BEILER, Benjamin and Sylvia (Esh), Holtwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.

BEILER, Jonathan and Katie (Lapp), 259 W. Shady Road, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Aug. 28.

ESH, John and Rebecca (Zook), 478 St. Catheirne Drive, Quarryville, a son, at hoe, Aug. 28.

GLICK, Stephen S. and Elizabeth S., Stevens, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 28.

KING, Aaron B.and Emma (Beiler), Paradise, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 28.

KING, Benuel and Sadie (Stoltzfus), 3418 Limestone Road, Parkesburg, a son, at home, Aug. 28.

KING, Stephen and Rebecca (Beiler), 308 Lafayette Road, Coatesville, twin daughters, at Reading Hospital, Aug. 25.

KINSINGER, Jacob and Emma (Stoltzfus), 116 Westbrook Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 27.

MILLER, Melvin E. III and Leanne R. (Kober), Mountville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 26.

REYNOLDS, Ronald D. and Emma (Lawson), Lititz, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 29.

YODER, Jacob and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 158 Fulton Britain Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home Aug. 24.

ZOOK, Leon Jay and Ruth Anne (Fisher), 3142 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Aug. 29.

ZOOK, Reuben and Barbara (Lapp), 22 Buck Run Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Aug. 26.

