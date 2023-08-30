ALLGYER, Melvin and Rebecca (Beiler), 1650 A. Morningside Drive, Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24.
KING, Daniel and Sarah (Lapp), 561 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, Aug. 28.
KING, Elmer and Susie (Smoker), 42 A. Cherry Hill Road. Ronks, a son, at home, Aug. 24.
KING, Melvin P. and Esther K. (Riehl), Manheim, a son, at home, Aug. 28.
MILLER, Amos and Rachel (Stoltzfoos), 1202 River Rd. Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 27.
RIEHL, Jake and Katie (Fisher), Oxford, a daughter, at home, Aug. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Aaron and Malinda, 95 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 26.