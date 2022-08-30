BAHRAMI, Shafiqullah and Sora Bahrami, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
BLANK, Amos and Mary Ellen (Esh), New Holland, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 28.
DROBNAK, Jesse and Lindey, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
HIESTER, Christopher D. and Megan (Lazicki), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
FISHER, Reuben and Sadie (King), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 28.
KING, Levi F. and Anna S. (Zook), 605A Bunker Hill Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Aug. 28.
KURTZ, Justin and Heather Fulton, Dover, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
LEWIS, Jeffrey and Jaime Lynn (Slaysman), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Aug. 28.
NADU, Joseph B. and Alyssa, Pequea, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Hannah (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 28.
VEGA, Jackie, and Jose A. Figueroa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
WITKONIS, Adam Joseph and Erica, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.