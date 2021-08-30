BEANER, Eric M. and Lindsey, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
BEILER, Amos and Ruth (Fisher), 100 Haiti Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.
BUNDRA, Patrick and Christina, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
CULP, Edwin Jr. and Allison, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
ESH, Omar and Martha (Esh), 353 Camargo Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
FERRETTI, Michael and Emily Cassidy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
FISHER, Steven L. and Frieda S. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 26.
FRY, Terry and Mindy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
JOHNSON, Matthew and Samantha, Adamstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug 26.
LAPP, Henry and Katie (Beiler), 70 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 27.
MCCANEY, Conor and Stacy, Mechanicsburg, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 26.
MIHAJLOV, Michael T. and Lauren, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
MILLER, Andrew and Nicole (Herman), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 27.
MILLER, David and Katie (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.
SMOKER, Stephen and Susie (Fisher), 217A Mount Pleasant Road, Paradise, a daughter, at home, Aug. 22.
STOLTZFUS, David and Anna Ruth (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Elizabeth (Esh), 1411 Woodbine Road, Airville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Eli and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Linda (Fisher), 306 Hilltop Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Aug. 27.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob E. and Katie S. (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Sunday.
STOLTZFUS, Johnny and Fannie (Esh), Cochranville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Elsie (King), 149 Hayesville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Susie (King), 778 Bartville Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Aug. 26.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sylvia (Miller), 50 Walnut Glen Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Aug. 27.
ZIMMERMAN, Daniel and Beverly, Elizabethtown, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
ZOOK, Amos S. and Ariana, Kinzers, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.