BEANER, Eric M. and Lindsey, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

BEILER, Amos and Ruth (Fisher), 100 Haiti Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.

BUNDRA, Patrick and Christina, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.

CULP, Edwin Jr. and Allison, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.

ESH, Omar and Martha (Esh), 353 Camargo Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 23.

FERRETTI, Michael and Emily Cassidy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

FISHER, Steven L. and Frieda S. (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 26.

FRY, Terry and Mindy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

JOHNSON, Matthew and Samantha, Adamstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug 26.

LAPP, Henry and Katie (Beiler), 70 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 27.

MCCANEY, Conor and Stacy, Mechanicsburg, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 26.

MIHAJLOV, Michael T. and Lauren, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.

MILLER, Andrew and Nicole (Herman), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 27.

MILLER, David and Katie (Ebersol), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.

SMOKER, Stephen and Susie (Fisher), 217A Mount Pleasant Road, Paradise, a daughter, at home, Aug. 22.

STOLTZFUS, David and Anna Ruth (King), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.

STOLTZFUS, Elam and Elizabeth (Esh), 1411 Woodbine Road, Airville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.

STOLTZFUS, Eli and Sadie (Stoltzfus), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.

STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Linda (Fisher), 306 Hilltop Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, Aug. 27.

STOLTZFUS, Jacob E. and Katie S. (Fisher), New Holland, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Sunday.

STOLTZFUS, Johnny and Fannie (Esh), Cochranville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 29.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Elsie (King), 149 Hayesville Road, Oxford, a son, at home, Aug. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Susie (King), 778 Bartville Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, Aug. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sylvia (Miller), 50 Walnut Glen Road, Lincoln University, a son, at home, Aug. 27.

ZIMMERMAN, Daniel and Beverly, Elizabethtown, a daughter at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

ZOOK, Amos S. and Ariana, Kinzers, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sept. 26.

