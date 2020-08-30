ALBERT, Justin Michael and Hillary Joy (Snavely), Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 25.
DE VITRY, Monica, and Corey Nehlig, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
FLORA-JOHNSON, Shatal Leeann, and Charles Alexis Rosa-Brown, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 26.
GEPHART, Matthew and Katherine (Harris), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
GIVENS, Tyler J. and Leah Houser, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
HEISEY, Brandon J. and Devin (Sweigart), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.
LANDIS, Erica, and Paul I. Gordon, Ephrata, twin daughters, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 26.
HURSH, Matthew H. and Kristina B. (Fox), Stevens, a daughter at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 27.