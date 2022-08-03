BARBOSA, Nicksey and Tiffany Kilmer, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
BLANK, John and Sadie (Stoltzfoos), 450 Spring Hill Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, July 30.
CHRISTENSON, Chris J. and Laura (Stadley), Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
GOOD, Addison M. and Sarah (Rodgers), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
GRECH, Michael A. and Hannah, Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
LAPP, John and Rachel (Stoltzfoos), 124 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, July 31.
LAPP, Mahlon and Rachel K. (Beiler), 167 Barr Road, New Providence, a daughter, at home, Aug. 2.
MARTIN, Stewart A. and Joanna, Lebanon, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
RODRIGUEZ, Marienny, and Miguel Llauger, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
SANCHEZ, Zuleyka, and James D. Charles, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
SHUMAN, Alicea, and Jonathan Saluat, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 29.
STEWART, James Cameron and Megan Elizabeth (Mull), Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 31.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Hannah (Stoltzfus), 6576 White Oak Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, July 30.