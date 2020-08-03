BURKHOLDER, Timothy R. and Erin (Hoover), Leola, twin sons at WellSpan Ephata Community Hospital, July 31.
FADOJUTIMI, Babatola A. and Oluwakemi Awosanmi, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
FIGUEROA, Erica, and Tyler R. Schultz, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
GAVILONDO, Yamil and Rachel (Day), New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
HEARN, Riley and Sara Gallo-Hearn, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
KAUFFMAN, Leroy E. and Rebecca S. (Miller), 1566 Lime Valley Road, Strasburg, a son, at home, July 31.
KING, Amos and Miriam (King), Narvon, a daughter, at home, July 27.
MILLER, Jesse K. and Jacqueline, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
NOLT, Brian L. and Kaitlyn, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
RIEHL, Christian G. and Marilyn (Beiler), Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
SMUCKER, David J. and Anna (Esh), Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob S. and Mary Louise, Atglen, a daughter, at Women & Babis Hospital, July 31.
STOLTZFUS, John and Katie, 845 Thunder Hill Road, Lincoln University, a daughter, at home, July 31.