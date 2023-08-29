Births logo

BAWIEC, Conor and Alisha (Gerhart), Lebanon, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 25.

BLANK, Samuel and Marian (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 27.

BLEACHER, Cree and Lynn, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.

BROOKS, Dylan L. and Ericka (Nickel), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

CROSS, Matthew and Rachel, Willow Street, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 26.

GUNING, Anil and Manita Rai, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.

HUGHES, Cameron D. and Laura (Lechner), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.

ORTIZ, Janeisha E., Reading, and Anthony L. Kirby, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

ROSARIO, Fredericko E. and Natisha Gillespie Hughes, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Patricia, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 26.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel B. and Martha S. (King), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 28.

