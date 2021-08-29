BRUBAKER, John and Sara (Zimmerman), 74 Pequea Valley Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 27.
BRUBAKER, Neil D. and Katey (Kreider), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
CHIQUIN, Felix Ernesto Chub and Julia Caal Cuz, Ronks, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
EBERLY, Dennis C. and Dana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
GALLAGHER, Chad James and Ashleigh (DeFries), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
HESS, Randal M. and Theresa (Mockler), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
KURTZ, Jeremy L. and Brittany (Hurst), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
LENCIONI, Robert J. and Natalie, Reinholds, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
MACE, Jessica, and Caleb Spies, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
TOEWS, Ryan R. and Gabriella Kime, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
WILKERSON, Nicholas and Bethany (Fritsch), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
WEAVER, David L. and Alecia (Gray), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
YOEUN, Amanda, and Luis J. Rivera, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.