BOWEN, Callie, Ephrata, and Robert B. West, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
CARNEY, Greg N. and Laura (Dusablon), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
EDENS, Marshall T. and Michele, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
FISHER, Amos and Verna (Beiler), 317 S. Pool Forge Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 27.
GARCIA, Destiny, and Sigberto, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
HABERSTROH, Ashley, and Jamey L. Long, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 25.
MARKLEY, John IV and Mariah, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
MELHORN, Allory A. and Jessica E. (Guntz), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
MITCHELL, Kinu, and Eric Mason, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
NYIRARUGENDO, Machibiri, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
PAYNE, Natalie, and Kolbe A. Gray, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
PETTITT, Tiffany, and Bryan S. Vance, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
PINE, Kyle F. and Chelsea, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
POLLOCK, Sarah Eller, and Jason Michael Bryan, Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 24.
RAPP, Steven G. and Adelai (Lewis), Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
REYNOLDS, Julia, and Austin L. Groff, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
RIVERA, Aaliyah,and Joshua A. Hinckley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
SCHEIN, Benjamin D. and Amanda, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
SCHLESINGER-CURE, Fritzi, and Barry Fitzgerald Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
SHEEHAN, Erik R. and Christina (Cardamone), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
SMITH, Jared A. and Tori, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Amos S. and Anna G. (King), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Aug. 26.
SWEIGART, Shane J. and Lauren (deDufour), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
TREGO, Mark Alan and Suzie (Belcher), Columbia, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 27.
TROUT, Gregory and Rachel (Spring), Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.
VETRANO, Antonio James and Rona Camille (Santos), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 25.
WEIMAN, Nicholas M. and Kaitlyn (Wallak), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.
WHITEMAN, Justin J. and Brittany, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.
ZIMMERMAN, Allen and Diane (Horst), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 24.