BOWEN, Callie, Ephrata, and Robert B. West, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

CARNEY, Greg N. and Laura (Dusablon), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

EDENS, Marshall T. and Michele, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

FISHER, Amos and Verna (Beiler), 317 S. Pool Forge Road, Narvon, a son, at home, Thursday.

GARCIA, Destiny, and Sigberto, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.

HABERSTROH, Ashley, and Jamey L. Long, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 25.

MARKLEY, John IV and Mariah, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.

MELHORN, Allory A. and Jessica E. (Guntz), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Sunday.

MITCHELL, Kinu, and Eric Mason, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.

NYIRARUGENDO, Machibiri, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

PAYNE, Natalie, and Kolbe A. Gray, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

PETTITT, Tiffany, and Bryan S. Vance, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

PINE, Kyle F. and Chelsea, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

POLLOCK, Sarah Eller, and Jason Michael Bryan, Lititz, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 24.

RAPP, Steven G. and Adelai (Lewis), Denver, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

REYNOLDS, Julia, and Austin L. Groff, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

RIVERA, Aaliyah,and Joshua A. Hinckley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

SCHEIN, Benjamin D. and Amanda, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

SCHLESINGER-CURE, Fritzi, and Barry Fitzgerald Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

SHEEHAN, Erik R. and Christina (Cardamone), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

SMITH, Jared A. and Tori, Red Lion, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.

STOLTZFUS, Amos S. and Anna G. (King), Lancaster, a daughter, at home, Aug. 26.

SWEIGART, Shane J. and Lauren (deDufour), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.

TREGO, Mark Alan and Suzie (Belcher), Columbia, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 27.

TROUT, Gregory and Rachel (Spring), Kirkwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 24.

VETRANO, Antonio James and Rona Camille (Santos), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 25.

WEIMAN, Nicholas M. and Kaitlyn (Wallak), Wrightsville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 25.

WHITEMAN, Justin J. and Brittany, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 23.

ZIMMERMAN, Allen and Diane (Horst), East Earl, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 24.

