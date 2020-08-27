Births logo

DETWEILER, Jeremy L. and Rebecca (Bodine), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

DOCHTERMAN, Andrew R. and Kendra (Brenneman), Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

EBLING, Chad and Courtney, Christiana, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

HALL, Wyatt R. and Maria-Elena (Gambino), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

HERNANDEZ, Juan L. and Genesis J. (Arroyo), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 23.

HERNANDEZ RIELO, Osmeyder and Melissa Merejo-Hernandez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

KING, Elmer K. Jr. and Sadie (Esh), Gordonville, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

KING, J. Melvin Jr. and Susie B. (Fisher), 1509 Mentzer Road, a son, at home, Aug. 25.

KLINGER, Brock and Madeline, Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

LANDIS, Darren M. and Katy (Nixon), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

MANZI, Christopher M. and Diana, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

MILLER, Michael P. and Elizabeth (Young), Macungie, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

ORTIZ, Samantha, and Michael J. Zimmerman, Hummelstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

