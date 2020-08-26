BALSER, Dakota and Kelsey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.
BARR, Benjamin and Paige, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
BINDER, Tanena, and Albert Roman, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
BLEECKER, Daniel S. and Rachel (Gibb), Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
DINISIO, David F. and Jaime-lyn (Cassarino), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
EDWARDS, Josey, and William Hollister, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
ELLER, Michael and Samantha, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
ENGELHARDT, Brian M. and Breanne (Kempton), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
FISHER, Sylvan and Ruthanne (Zook), Gordonville, a son, at home, Aug. 12.
HORNING, Mervin and Grace Ann (Sadler), Newmanstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 23.
LOMBARDO, Dominic A. and Lauren, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
MORRIS, Justina, and Andrew J. Horton, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
MORROW-BOYER, Patience, and Jesse A. Simmons, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
MOYER, Jonathan P. and Weigen (Tsung), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
POLASKI, Michael B. and Bethany, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Mary (Esh), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Jonas L. and Freida (Smucker), Narvon, a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug 23.
WHARY, Kyle and Hillary, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
ZOOK, Ephraim and Malinda (King), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24..