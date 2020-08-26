Births logo

BALSER, Dakota and Kelsey, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 22.

BARR, Benjamin and Paige, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

BINDER, Tanena, and Albert Roman, Leola, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

BLEECKER, Daniel S. and Rachel (Gibb), Akron, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

DINISIO, David F. and Jaime-lyn (Cassarino), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

EDWARDS, Josey, and William Hollister, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

ELLER, Michael and Samantha, New Holland, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

ENGELHARDT, Brian M. and Breanne (Kempton), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

FISHER, Sylvan and Ruthanne (Zook), Gordonville, a son, at home, Aug. 12.

HORNING, Mervin and Grace Ann (Sadler), Newmanstown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 23.

LOMBARDO, Dominic A. and Lauren, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

MORRIS, Justina, and Andrew J. Horton, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

MORROW-BOYER, Patience, and Jesse A. Simmons, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

MOYER, Jonathan P. and Weigen (Tsung), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.

POLASKI, Michael B. and Bethany, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Mary (Esh), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.

STOLTZFUS, Jonas L. and Freida (Smucker), Narvon, a son, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug 23.

WHARY, Kyle and Hillary, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

ZOOK, Ephraim and Malinda (King), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24..

