CAUDILL, Corbitt H. Jr. and Kristina Arrogo, Honey Brook, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
EBERSOL, Michael and Martha (Smucker), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 22.
ECKMAN, Cody Michael and Amelia Claire (Kaufhold), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 20.
ESCH, Aaron S. and Rachel (Esh), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
FISHER, Joe and Anna Ruth (Lapp), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 24.
FUNCK, Joey and Katrina, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
HUYARD, Mervin and Sadie Mae (King), East Earl, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
NAPOLITAN, Kendra, and Steven J. McGinnis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
MILLER, Elam and Naomi (Esch), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 23.
RODRIGUEZ, Unique, and Demetrius Womack, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
SMITH, Cody and Amy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
SMUCKER, David K. and Anna K. (Smucker), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 21.
SMUCKER, Joseph B. and Annie S. (Stoltzfus), Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24.
STOLL, Brittany, and Kyle R. Alexander, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
STOLTZFUS, David and Barbara (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Aug. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Sylvan and Anna Mae (King), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
THOMPSON, Ashley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.
TROIANO, Christopher and Anne Nugent, Lampeter, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
VENTURA, Angelica, and Cristian Rafael Cespedes, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.
WIKER, Matthew K. and Kelly, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.
YOUNG, Jordan M. and Kristin Snyder, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18