CAUDILL, Corbitt H. Jr. and Kristina Arrogo, Honey Brook, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

EBERSOL, Michael and Martha (Smucker), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 22.

ECKMAN, Cody Michael and Amelia Claire (Kaufhold), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 20.

ESCH, Aaron S. and Rachel (Esh), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

FISHER, Joe and Anna Ruth (Lapp), Ronks, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 24.

FUNCK, Joey and Katrina, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

HUYARD, Mervin and Sadie Mae (King), East Earl, a son, at home, Aug. 23.

NAPOLITAN, Kendra, and Steven J. McGinnis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

MILLER, Elam and Naomi (Esch), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 23.

RODRIGUEZ, Unique, and Demetrius Womack, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

SMITH, Cody and Amy, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

SMUCKER, David K. and Anna K. (Smucker), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 21.

SMUCKER, Joseph B. and Annie S. (Stoltzfus), Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24.

STOLL, Brittany, and Kyle R. Alexander, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

STOLTZFUS, David and Barbara (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at home, Aug. 22.

STOLTZFUS, Sylvan and Anna Mae (King), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 7.

THOMPSON, Ashley, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 19.

TROIANO, Christopher and Anne Nugent, Lampeter, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

VENTURA, Angelica, and Cristian Rafael Cespedes, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 20.

WIKER, Matthew K. and Kelly, Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 21.

YOUNG, Jordan M. and Kristin Snyder, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18

