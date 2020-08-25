ESH, Abram J. and Martha (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 22.
FISHER, Jonas and Emma (Zook), 667 Noble Road, Christiana, a son, at home, Aug. 20.
GLICK, Daniel M. and Anna E. (Esh), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 22.
HILLER, Seth W.and Krisha A. (Bobila), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 22.
HOOVER, Leonard R. and Susie M. (Hoover), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Aug. 24.
LAPP, Daniel and Barbie (Stoltzfus), 250 Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 22.
MARTIN, Karl and Lorianne (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.
MARTIN, Neal W. and Laura B. (Burkholder), Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 22.
MILLER, Isaac and Barbara (Lapp), 218 Aubel Road, Delta, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
STOLTZFOOS, Joseph and Amanda (Esh), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Emma (Stoltzfus), 150 Water Way Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.
WISE, Kenneth and MaryFern (Witmer), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 23.