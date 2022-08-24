BEILER, Benjamin S. and Katie K. (King), 2270 Rockvale Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
CONNOR, DeMonica, and Lamar McLean, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 19.
EBERSOLE, Levi and Susan, 1539 Hunsecker Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
ESH, Mark Allen and Becky Ann (Stoltzfus), New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 23.
FISHER, David and Miriam (Esh), 114 Pumping Station Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 15.
KING, John and Rebecca (Blank), 251 Scroggy Road, Oxford, a daughter, at home, Aug. 18.
NEWSWANGER, Ivan S. and Naomi Z. (Fox), Morgantown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 21.
RIEHL, Wilmer Jr. and Elizabeth S. (Zook), Lititz , a daughter, at UPMC, Aug. 21.
SPELLER, Justice and Faith (Detweiler), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Ben and Katie (King), 332 Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Ervin and Elizabeth (Zook), Paradise, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Levi and Rosie (Stoltzfoos), Narvon, a son, at home, Aug. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Mervin Lee and Anna Mae (Huyard), 345 N. Hollander Road, Gordonville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 9.
STOLTZFUS, Sam and Rebecca (King), 391 Christiana Pike, Christiana, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen L. and Sarah Rose (Zook), 550 Amish Road, Gap, a son, at home, Aug. 18