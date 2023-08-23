BEILER, Daniel and Sadie (Beiler), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.
GLICK, David and Barbie (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at home, Aug. 18.
MILLER, Alvin and Susan (King), 610 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Aug. 19.
STOLTZFUS, David and Mary (Smucker), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 22.
STOLTZFUS, Elam and Anna (King), Paradise, a son, at home, Aug. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Elmer E. and Barbara B. (Yoder), Coatesville, a son, at Parochial Medical Center, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Sylvia Ann (Esh), 610 May Post Office Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Moses Z. and Barbara E. (Stoltzfus), Kinzers, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen and Anna (Lapp), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 22.
ZIMMERMAN, David Lamar and Ada Mae (Nolt), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.