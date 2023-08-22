Births logo

ALEJANDREZ, Adrian A. and Yesenia Saldana Rodriguez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

BEAVER, Henry E. and Dana (Riberio), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.

BELICE, Joshua R. and Lauren (Dufault), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

HESS, Sarah, and Jansen Dean Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

IVERS, Christian and Rebecca (Hagans), Kinzers, a Aug. 17.

JOHNSON, T’onna, and Cameron Whittington, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 19.

KINNE, Catelyn, Lancaster, and Adam Fritz, Parksburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

MACMULLETT, Savanna, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

SCARBOROUGH, Mattison J. and Alicia, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

SPICKLER, Andrew and Cassandra, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 20.

WEAVER, Drew H. and Christi Johnson, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

ZIMMERMAN, Dole B. and Mariah (Landis), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

