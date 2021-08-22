BUEHRER, Evan R. and Jessica (Cook), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
CARREY, Kurch A. and Katrina, Camp Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
DEJESUS, Angeleka, and Steven J. Stradling, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
GORMAN, Justin B. and Amanda (Kreider), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
HOOVER, John and Susie (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Aug. 21.
HOUSER, Andrew G. and Lindsay (Brinkman), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
KABEL, William J. and Sharon (Bolyer), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
KILPATRICK, Michael V. and Jessica, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
MARTIN, John J. and Marianna H. (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.
MAY, Kayla, and Brandon L. Fernandez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
MCKENDRY, Paddy L. and Katie (Westphal), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
MOLITORIS, Ryan and Andrea (Cole), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
NGUYEN, Hoang Nam and Tran Tien, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
PEAK, Matthew A. and Kelsie (Parson), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
REED, Brian A. and Heidi (Myer), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
ROSE, Daniel and Nicole, Centerville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
SILVA, Leticia, and Angel L. Collazo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
STANBURY, Raymond E. and Amanda, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.
WEST, Adam L. and Abby, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
WOLGEMUTH, Sean and Courtney, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.