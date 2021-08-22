Births logo

BUEHRER, Evan R. and Jessica (Cook), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

CARREY, Kurch A. and Katrina, Camp Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

DEJESUS, Angeleka, and Steven J. Stradling, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

GORMAN, Justin B. and Amanda (Kreider), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

HOOVER, John and Susie (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Aug. 21.

HOUSER, Andrew G. and Lindsay (Brinkman), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

KABEL, William J. and Sharon (Bolyer), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

KILPATRICK, Michael V. and Jessica, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

MARTIN, John J. and Marianna H. (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.

MAY, Kayla, and Brandon L. Fernandez, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

MCKENDRY, Paddy L. and Katie (Westphal), Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

MOLITORIS, Ryan and Andrea (Cole), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

NGUYEN, Hoang Nam and Tran Tien, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

PEAK, Matthew A. and Kelsie (Parson), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

REED, Brian A. and Heidi (Myer), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

ROSE, Daniel and Nicole, Centerville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

SILVA, Leticia, and Angel L. Collazo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.

STANBURY, Raymond E. and Amanda, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

WEST, Adam L. and Abby, East Petersburg, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

WOLGEMUTH, Sean and Courtney, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

