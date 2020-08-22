Births logo

AGUILAR, Natasha, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

ANDERSON, Taylor J. and Ariana (Texter), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 18.

BEILER, Levi S. and Katie Mae (Esh), 101 S. Vintage Road, Paradise a daughter, at home, Aug. 21.

BURKHOLDER, David N. and Rachel H. (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 19.

FOX, Randall L. and Marilyn (Brubaker), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 21.

GLICK, Samuel F. and Rebecca K. (King), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.

HORST, Curtis and Samantha (Martin), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.

LANTZ, Daniel and Emma (King), 326 Spring Garden Road, Kinzers, a son, at home, Aug. 16.

LEMONS, Raymond B. and Desiree (Ickes), Gap, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

LEWIS, Patrick T. and Josanna (Snyder), Pottstown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

MANTHEI, Michael and Kristin (Horst), 2205 Creek Hill Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, Aug. 13.

MARRERO, Jose and Jennifer, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

MARTINEZ, Breana, and Ryan Whittaker, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

NOLT, Dean and Janelle (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Aug. 20.

ROBINCAN, Shayla Marie , and Andre M. Wesley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 18.

REYES, Paola N. and Exor Espola, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.

SHEARER, Michael and Julie (Haldeman), Mount Joy, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 18.

STOLTZFUS, David and Kathryn (Stoltzfus), Sunnyside Road, Manheim, a son, at home, Aug. 2.

SMUCKER, Amos K.and Esther, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.

ZIMMERMAN, Earl N. and Rosene S. (Shirk), Lititz, a son, at home, Aug. 19.

ZOOK, Samuel K. and Fannie B. (Blank), Paradise, a son, at son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 6.

