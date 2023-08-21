ALLGYER, John and Nancy E. (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.
ESH, David and Sylvia (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.
FISHER, Levi Glick and Emma Lapp, Kirkwood, a son, at UPMC Lititiz, Aug. 18.
GLICK, Christian and Anna (King), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Aug. 20.
KING, Daniel S. and Linda Z. (Esh), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Aug. 19.
LANTZ, Alvin J. and Anna K. (Stoltzfus), Manheim, a daughter, at home, Aug. 19.
REYES, Yailenis, and Carlos Saul Consuegra Cruz, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
SMUCKER, John and Esther (King), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 20.
STOLTZFUS, Isaac B. and Barbie G. (Fisher), Quarryville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 18.
STOLTZFUS, Joshua Lee and Katie Ann (Esch), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 18.