BEILER, Paul and Mary (Fisher), Lititz, a son, at home, Aug. 19.
ESH, Joseph and Malinda (Lapp), Lincoln University, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.
KING, Jonas and Mattie (Zook), 436 Black Barren Road, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 16.
KING, Matthew and Suzanne, Gap, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Chris and Naomi, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Sadie (King), 116 D. South Ronks Road, Ronks, a daughter, at home, Aug. 14.
ZIMMERMAN, Dean and Christine (Good), Reinholds, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 11.