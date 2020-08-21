BEILER, Joshua and Carrie (Weaver), 262 Locust St., New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 12.
BLANK, Daniel and Naomi (King), 750 Little Britain Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 3.
BLANK, David G. and Rebecca (Ebersol), Kirkwood, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 18.
BLANK, Jonas and Marian (Stoltzfus), 310 Rattlesnake Road, Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.
BROBST, Ryan D. and Kara Hess, Sinking Spring, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
ESH, Carlos and Kathryn (King), 1430 Beaver Valley Pike, Willow Street, a son, at home, Aug. 17.
ESH, Joseph L. and Katie P. (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 19
ESH, Levi and Sarah (Yoder), 1426 Noble Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, Aug. 19.
FISHER, Henry and Katie (Yoder), 207 Bethesda Church Road, Holtwood, a son, at home, Aug. 18.
FREDERICK, Hannah, and Aaron M. Trynosky, Stevens, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 17.
FRYE, Kristine, and Kyle M. Heiser, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
KING, John and Katie (Stoltzfus), 1296 Byerland Road, Willow Street, a son, at home, Aug. 19.
KING, Nathan and Suzanne (Beiler), Parkesburg, a son, at home, Aug. 19.