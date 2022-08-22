ABREU, Gabriel L. and Pamela (Denlinger), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
BANNISTER-BROWN, Imani, Lancaster, and Ahmir Sharif Caldwell, Philadelphia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
BAKEY, Brian and Jenell (Abram), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
BARR, Heather, Conestoga, and Shane Morris, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
CHELLI, Christopher R. and Kacie (Stalb), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
DIENNER, Austin C. and Christi, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
EBERSOLE, Alexandra, and Arthur A. Perez, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
FISHER, Sylvan and Annie (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.
FURNIA, Justin W. and Kayla (Bell), Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
GARBER, Dylan J. and Jenna (Diffenderfer), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
GONZALEZ-ULLIA, Abel and Sharon Williams, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
HARTMAN, Jessica, and Ryan K. Spangenburg, East Petersburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
HOUGHTON, Justin D. and Laura (Winiarczyk), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
JOHNSON, Deron W. and Maraly, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.
JONES, Nehemiah L. and Katie (Bernardon), Ephrata, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
MILLER, Benjamine and Sadie (Beiler), Brogue, a son, at home, Thursday.
MITCHELL, Janya, and Kyle A. Beasley, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
MONGAR, Noniia, and Emmanuel Ndabateze, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
PABON, Shesmany E., and Anthony E. Johns, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
ROW, Lucas J. and Emily (Wolfskill), Annville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 16.
SCOTT, Richard and Sarah, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.
TORRES, Janiyah, Mountville, and Anthony Serrano, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
WEAVER, Linford D. and Charity (Torkelson), Hershey, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
ZIMMERMAN, Lamar R. and Alma W. (Zimmerman), New Holland, a daughter, at home, Aug. 18.