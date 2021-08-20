EBERSOL, Isaac and Arie (Esch), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 15.
GLICK, Benjamin E. and Mamie K. (Glick), 21 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Aug. 19.
HEAPS, Chantelle,and Jamauel Roy, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.
HOOVER, Andrew and Regina, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.
KAUFFMAN, Jacob and Linda (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.
KING, Jonas D. and Sadie (Lapp), Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 17.
MESSIMER, Chad and Claire (Deibler), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.
MILLER, Stephen B. and Anna S. (Stoltzfus), 41 W. Eby Road, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Aug. 17.
STOLTZFUS, Daniel S. and Sadie G. (Lapp), 927 Log Cabin Road, Leola, a son, at home, Aug. 13.