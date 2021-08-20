Births logo

EBERSOL, Isaac and Arie (Esch), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, Aug. 15.

GLICK, Benjamin E. and Mamie K. (Glick), 21 Mount Hope School Road, Willow Street, a daughter, at home, Aug. 19.

HEAPS, Chantelle,and Jamauel Roy, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.

HOOVER, Andrew and Regina, Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.

KAUFFMAN, Jacob and Linda (Beiler), Peach Bottom, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 19.

KING, Jonas D. and Sadie (Lapp), Quarryville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 17.

MESSIMER, Chad and Claire (Deibler), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.

MILLER, Stephen B. and Anna S. (Stoltzfus), 41 W. Eby Road, Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, Aug. 17.

STOLTZFUS, Daniel S. and Sadie G. (Lapp), 927 Log Cabin Road, Leola, a son, at home, Aug. 13.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags