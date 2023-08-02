BEILER, Mahlon and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Gordonville, a son, at home, July 31.
ENGLE, Brandon D. and Rachel (Engleman), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
KING, Aaron G. and Barbara, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
KING, Aaron Jr. and Barbara (Miller), 1408 Mentzer Road, Lancaster, a son, at home, July 29.
KING, Stephen and Sarah (Stoltzfoos), 220 Street Road, Oxford, a son, at home, July 24.
MILLER, Ephraim and Linda (Esh), 2418 Stumptown Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, July 27.
SHERTZER, Nathan and Gail (Patches), 4100 Crossings Blvd., Apt. E2, Lancaster, twin daughters, at home, July 27.
SMUCKER, Daniel and Barbara (Beiler), Oxford, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 1.
STOLTZFUS, Steven and Nancy (Zook), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, July 31.