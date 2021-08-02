ALLGYER, Melvin and Mary (Fisher) a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, July 27.
BARLETT, Andrew T. and Eileen (Calkins), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.
BLANK, Leon and Ruthie (Fisher), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 30.
BRODERICK, Steele R. and Madalyn (Lapp), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.
BRUBAKER, Joel and Esther Mae (Shirk), Ephrata, a son, at home, Aug. 1.
BRUBAKER, Marlin B. and Sharon (Auker), Ephrata, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
CANTAFIO, Michael and Jamie, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
CREAMER, Matthew S. and Jamie (Keagy), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
DIETRICH, Tyler and Kayla (Snyder), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Thursday.
FISHER, Samuel and Annie (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, July 31.
FREY, Devin C. and Melissa (Provanzo), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.
HESS, Austin and Amanda, Morgantown, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 31.
HOFFMAN, Cory and Emily, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
LAPP, John and Susan (King), Bethel, a son, at home, July 28.
ROSA, Erica I., and Jared M. Johns, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.
SELIM, Khaled and Asmaa Hussein, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.
SENSENIG, Tyler J. and Danielle (Rodriguez), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 26.
STOLTZFUS, David and Elizabeth (Glick), Oxford, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, July 31.
WALK, Neil J. and Natasha, Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.
WARNER, Kiara, and Derek F. Lester, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.
ZIEGLER, Corby L. and Julia (Siegrist), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.