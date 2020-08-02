Births logo

ANTES, Carina, and Alex Arroyo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.

BOAL, Andrew T. and Megan (Lefever), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

CAMPBELL, Cory and Danielle, Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.

COLLINS, Dustin L. and Megan (Quinn), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.

COLON, Jasmine, and Pedro Jusino, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 20.

DHLAMINI, Adam and Kirstin (Heyne), Kinzers, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Tuesday.

ERB, Cory S. and Erica (Roth), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

FRAILEY, Kristi, and Timothy P. Erb, Pequea, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.

GELTMACHER, Steve and Jessica, Ronks, a son, at UPMC Lititz, July 29.

GOOD, Josh and Alissa, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

GREINER, Kyle and Tara, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.

HESS, Andrew P. and Amber, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

JIMENEZ, Aaliyah, and Christopher Lugo, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 30.

JONES, Brianna, and Dwayne Peterson, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 24.

Sign up for our newsletter

MAILLIS, Zacharias V. and Sarah, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.

MOLINA-HILL, Sandra, and Tahliq Lewis, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

MORRISON, Tiara, and Cory Miller, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.

MYER, Matthew and Julia (Craig), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

MYERS, Matthew C. and Kaitlynne, Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.

NOLT, Jason and Mary Ann (Zimmerman), 134 Center Square Road, Leola, a daughter, at home, July 30.

QUINONES, Deborah, and Luis Daniel Melendez Jr., Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.

RICHTER, Hope, Lititz, and Mason Fishel, Enola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.

RIVERA, Luz, and Xysais Castro, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 25.

SANTIAGO, Rafael and Kristen, Millersville, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 23.

SEIBEL, Jeremiah Z. and Kristina, Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 29.

STRICKLER, Andrew T. and Jessalynne (Breneman), Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 22.

WEAVER, Chris D. and Jennifer (Wenrich), Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 27.

WEBER, Ryan M. and Katelynn Robinson, Hellam, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, July 28.

Tags