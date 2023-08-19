Births logo

FABERA, Nicholas P. and Megan (Olson), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

GOOD, Robert S. and Heather, New Providence, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

HOOVER, Nathan and Rachel (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Aug. 17.

HUNSBERGER, Angela, and Casey Gaissert, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

HURST, Frank and Miriam (Weaver), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 17.

KING, Henry and Ruth (King), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.

KLINGE, Allan and Elina (Boob), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 14.

LIGHT, Jason and Stephanie (McCoy), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

RODRIGUEZ, Joseph A. and Melody (Heimbach), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.

STOLTZFUS, Roy and Lydia (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at home, Aug. 16.

STONER, Ryan M. and Lauren, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.

WADE, Alyssa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.

WILSON, Zachary T. and Hannah, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.

