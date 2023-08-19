FABERA, Nicholas P. and Megan (Olson), Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
GOOD, Robert S. and Heather, New Providence, a son and daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
HOOVER, Nathan and Rachel (Martin), Denver, a son, at home, Aug. 17.
HUNSBERGER, Angela, and Casey Gaissert, Mountville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
HURST, Frank and Miriam (Weaver), Myerstown, a daughter, at home, Aug. 17.
KING, Henry and Ruth (King), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 16.
KLINGE, Allan and Elina (Boob), Lititz, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 14.
LIGHT, Jason and Stephanie (McCoy), Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.
RODRIGUEZ, Joseph A. and Melody (Heimbach), Paradise, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
STOLTZFUS, Roy and Lydia (Stoltzfus), Christiana, a son, at home, Aug. 16.
STONER, Ryan M. and Lauren, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
WADE, Alyssa, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 15.
WILSON, Zachary T. and Hannah, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.