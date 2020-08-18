BEARD, Warrick J. and Kenyatta (Coleman), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
BENKOSKI, Juleann G., and Joseph W. Krzemienski, Lancaster, a son, at home, Aug. 14.
BIRRIEL BRIGNOVI, Michelle, and Marcos Ortiz Bonilla Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
BONSHOCK, Eric Robert and April Michelle, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
KHAM, Melinda C., and Brandon J. Torres, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
KRUSHINSKI, Steven R. and Leanna (Melendez), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
MCEVOY, Allison and Christopher R., Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 16.
MUMMEY, Kenneth R. and Kathryn (Ohrel), York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
NOLT, Michael L. and Courtney M. (Martin), East Earl, a son, at home, Aug. 14.
RICHARDI, Katelyn, and Matthew S. Nicgorski, Ephrata, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 14.
SHANK, Janelle Leedy, and Matthew Shawn Daigle, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
STOLTZFUS, Roman F. and Sadie Mae (Lapp), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.