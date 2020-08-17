BEILER, David S. and Barb (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.
FREEMAN, Grace, and Alfred Wakai Gibson Jr., Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 14.
JUSTICE, Michael J. and Andrea, Camp Hill, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
KING, Daniel E. and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Quarryville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 15.
KING, Levi and Barbie (Beiler), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 14.
LAPP, Benuel S. and Rebecca (Beiler), Narvon, a son and daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 13.
LEWIS, Dasha, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
MANN, Nathan and Jessica, Millersville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.
MILLER, Reuben G. and Elizabeth (Lantz), Gordonville, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 15.
PAULINO, Jose Agustin and Maribel Ferreira Arroyo, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
RINEER, Stephanie, and Derrick Wright, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 14.
ROBINSON, Matthew D. and Krista (Fergonson), York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.
SANTIAGO, Ashley, and Gerardo A. Vega, Columbia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Amos K. and Naomi E. (Fisher), 1511 Susquehannock Drive, Drumore, a son, at home, Aug. 14.
STOLTZFUS, Solomon and Sally Ann (Beiler), Gap, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 15.