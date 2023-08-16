EBERSOL, Elmer Lee and Mary Jane (Petersheim), 788C Strasburg Road, Paradise, a son, at home, Aug. 15.
FISHER, Leroy and Barb (Esh), 3358 Harvest Drive, Gordonville, a son, at home, Aug. 11.
HOOVER, Edwin M. and Eva H. (Hoover), Ephrata, a son, at home, Aug. 14.
HOOVER, Jordan Lance and Alysa Anne (Martin), Denver, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.
HOTTENSTEIN, Raymond F. and Trisha (Townsley), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
LAPP, Henry and Katie (Beiler), 70 S. Little Britain Road, Nottingham, a son, at home, Aug. 10.
MARTIN, Eric and Melissa (Good), Elizabethtown, a son, at home, Aug. 12.
MECK, Joseph and Carissa (Myers), 211 Black Horse Drive, Strasburg, a son, at home, Aug. 10.
MILLER, Amos and Mary (Beiler), 240 West Redhill Road, Conowingo, Md., a daughter, at home, Aug. 10.
MILLER, Jacklyn, and Matthew Garrett, Wrightsville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.
MILLER, Joseph and Susie (King), Mount Joy, a daughter, at home, Aug. 14.
PETERSHEIM, David and Mary (Riehl), 2250 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, Aug. 10.
SMUCKER, Christian and Annie (Esh), 683 Fallowfield Road, Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.
STOLTZFUS, Eli and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), 445 Liberty Lane, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.
WAGNER, Tammy, and Ray Kriner, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 13.
WEAVER, Deane and Krystal (Eberly), Ephrata, a son, at home, Aug. 15.