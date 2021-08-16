Births logo

BEILER, Norman J. and Mary S. (Zook), 5287 Mine Road, Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.

BLANK, Isaac and Barbara (Esh), Quarryville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 13.

BROWN, Ricky L. and Laura (Shenk), Windsor, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.

CALDWELL, Adam and Megan, Washington Boro, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

COOK, Shawn and Shandala, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.

ESH, Benjamin K. and Mary F. (Beiler), Cochranville, a daughter, at home, Friday.

FISHER, Jonas and Priscilla (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 13.

KING, Eli and Katie (Lapp), New Holland, a son, at home, Aug. 11.

KING, Elmer K. and Barbara S. (Fisher), 1125 River Road, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, Aug. 15.

LAPP, Aaron and Rachel (Fisher), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 15.

MARTIN, Noah and Rachel (Zimmerman), Honey Brook, a son, at home, Aug. 12.

MCCABE, Jared and Kendra, Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

METZE, Jeremy R. and Hannah, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

PAGAN, Shania L., and Isiah Harris, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 12.

RAMBLER, Courtney, and Zachary Beaston, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 12.

RIEHL, David and Katie (Lapp), Coatesville, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 13.

STIMELING, William A. III and Leslie (Alter), Strasburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.

STOLTZFUS, Elmer E. and Barbara B. (Yoder), Kinzers, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.

STOLTZFUS, Gideon and Edna (Stoltzfus), Atglen, a daughter, at home, Aug. 13.

