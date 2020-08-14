AHIR, Bhaveshkumar Jivanbhai and Kignakumari Dhirubhai, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
BEILER, Daniel and Barbie (Esh), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.
CLARK, David A. and Katherine (Bell), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
CROXTON, Jessica, Narvon, and Tre M. Wallace, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.
DERUS, Adam M. and Karis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.
GLADFELTER, Tiffani, and Brandon Boose, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 11.
KOCH, Anthony and Victoria, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
LINES, Jason John and Gina (Casanova), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 7.
MYERS, Reid T. and Colette (Root), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.
SAUDER, Christopher D. and Rosene (Stahl), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.
SPANGENBURG, Jordan and Jennifer, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.