Births logo

AHIR, Bhaveshkumar Jivanbhai and Kignakumari Dhirubhai, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.

BEILER, Daniel and Barbie (Esh), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.

CLARK, David A. and Katherine (Bell), Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.

CROXTON, Jessica, Narvon, and Tre M. Wallace, Stevens, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.

DERUS, Adam M. and Karis, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 11.

GLADFELTER, Tiffani, and Brandon Boose, Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 11.

Sign up for our newsletter

KOCH, Anthony and Victoria, Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.

LINES, Jason John and Gina (Casanova), Marietta, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 7.

MYERS, Reid T. and Colette (Root), Akron, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 9.

SAUDER, Christopher D. and Rosene (Stahl), Lititz, a daughter, at home, Aug. 12.

SPANGENBURG, Jordan and Jennifer, Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 10.

Tags