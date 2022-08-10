BURKHOLDER, Christian Z. and Marissa Creasy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
GARNER, Aaron M. and Miranda, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
GIBSON, Jerjer Q. and Samantha (Baer), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 7.
KING, Wilmer and Betty (Lantz), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Aug .9.
MILLER, Kenny and Lauren, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
MILLS, Daniel T. and Meredith (Janeczek), Hummelstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
RIEHL, Henry S. Jr. and Savilla, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.
RITZ, Thomas J. and Johnnessa (Mummert), Etters, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.
SLOAD, Chad and Sarah Saenen Sload, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.
SPICKLER, Andrew and Cassandra (Yeagley), Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 7.