BURKHOLDER, Christian Z. and Marissa Creasy, Lititz, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

GARNER, Aaron M. and Miranda, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

GIBSON, Jerjer Q. and Samantha (Baer), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 7.

KING, Wilmer and Betty (Lantz), Morgantown, a daughter, at home, Aug .9.

MILLER, Kenny and Lauren, Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.

MILLS, Daniel T. and Meredith (Janeczek), Hummelstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

RIEHL, Henry S. Jr. and Savilla, Holtwood, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 5.

RITZ, Thomas J. and Johnnessa (Mummert), Etters, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 4.

SLOAD, Chad and Sarah Saenen Sload, Landisville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, Aug. 6.

SPICKLER, Andrew and Cassandra (Yeagley), Elizabethtown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, Aug. 7.

