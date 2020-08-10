BEILER, Christian S. and Naomi L. (Lapp), Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Aug.9.
BEILER, John B. and Mattie (Lapp), Kirkwood,a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 6.
GLICK, Ivan and Katrina (Riehl), New Holland, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 9.
KING, Daniel S. and Sarah F. (Stoltzfus), 425 Millcreek Road, Bird-in-Hand, a son, at home, Aug. 7.
KING, Johnny and Levina (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, Aug. 8.
MARTIN, Mark H. and Alma H. (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, Aug. 8.
PARMER , Shannon, and Ryan A. Rodriguez, Honey Brook, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 7.
ZIMMERMAN , James B. and Roseann M. (Reiff), Lititz, a son, at home, Aug. 9.
ZOOK , Kyle R. and Stephanie (Eberly), Stevens, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Aug. 7.