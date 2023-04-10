Lancaster County Births: April 8, 2023 Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link CASHAW, William and Alicya (Bingham), Lititz, a, son, at UPMC Lititz, April 5.DEVIRGILIS, Matthew and Kathleen (Baumer), Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 4. LABAGH, Kari, and Colin Butts, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 3 Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births