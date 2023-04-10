Births logo

CASHAW, William and Alicya (Bingham), Lititz, a, son, at UPMC Lititz, April 5.

DEVIRGILIS, Matthew and Kathleen (Baumer), Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 4.

LABAGH, Kari, and Colin Butts, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 3

