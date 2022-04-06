Births logo

CONSTEIN, Tyler and Hannah (Forwood), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 3.

ESH, Amos and Malinda (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, April 2.

ESH, Levi and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Peach Bottom, a son, at home, April 4.

HUBER, Clifford and Cheryl (Hurst), Narvon, a son, at home, April 1.

LAPP, Chris and Lavina (Fisher), 39 E. Farmersville Road, Ephrata, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, March 25.

REYNOLDS, Andrew and Sarah (Eisenberger) Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 4

STOLTZFUS, John K. and Rebecca S. (Beiler), 158 Fite Drive, Peach Bottom, a son, at home, April 4.

WEAVER, Randall L. and Anna Mae (Zimmerman), Denver, a daughter, at home, April 3.

WILLIAMS, Dante and Shai W. Simms, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 3.

