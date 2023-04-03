BOMBERGER, Elisha and Shannon (Farquhar), Quarryville, a daughter, at home, March 26.
FISHER, David and Esther (Lantz), Myerstown, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 29.
FISHER, Levi Z. and Emma, Nottingham, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 30.
GLICK, Aaron J. and Susie Marie (King), Stevens a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, March 31.
KING, Abner S. and Katie E. (Stoltzfoos), Bird-in-Hand, a daughter, at home, March 31.
KING, Norman F. and Rebecca P. (Beiler), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, April 2.
LOPEZ, Andres and Hannah Rettew, Millersville, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, March 30.
MARTIN, Ethan H. and Louella S. (Horning), New Holland, a son, at home, April 2.
SMOKER, Sam and Naomi (Smoker), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 2.
STOLTZFUS, Alvin and Naomi (Stoltzfus), Coatesville, a daughter, at home, April 2.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Freida (Beiler), 617 Strasburg Pike, a son, at home, April 2.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Barbara (King), Paradise, a son, at home, April 1.
WEIDMAN, Austin and Colette (Mulholland), Lebanon, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 30.