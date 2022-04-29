Births logo

ANDERSON, Hunter and Allison, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

BERTA, Phillip V. and Diane, New Holland, a son, at Woman & Babies Hospital, April 25.

COFFIELD, Amira, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

DAVILA, Edgardo J. and Catherine, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 26.

FISHER, Elmer and Susan (Stoltzfus), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, April 18.

FISHER, Emanuel R. and Rosie (Beiler), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 26.

KING, John and Mary (Zook), 150 Meetinghouse Road, Gap, a son, at home, April 26.

KING, Moses and Lavina (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, April 27.

MARTIN, Kyle A. and Kaitlyn (Langabeer), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

MURPHY, Patrick W. and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

NELSON, Courtney, and Jeremy R. Reinhold, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

PHAM, Andre R. and Donna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

RODRIGUEZ-ORTIZ, Yolymil, and Pablo Ortiz Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.

SENKOWSKI, Luke and Andrea (Dinkel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

SHERWOOD, Justin C. and Casandra Bezna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.

SURRAMANIAN, Kimarappan and Sarojini Annamalai, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 23.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel S. and Linda S. (King), 1080 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, April 22.

SWARTZ, Kyle F. and Jane (Richter), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.

TORRES, Charisma, and Fernando Nieves-Colon, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.

TORRES, Esmeralda, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.

WISE, Cordell Ray and Lorelle Nolt (Hursh), Ephrata, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Midwifery, April 26.

ZIMMERMAN, Amber Adele, and Eric Nathaniel Jeffress, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 26.

ZOOK, Amos and Anna (King), Oxford, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 25.

Sign up for our newsletter

Tags