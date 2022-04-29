ANDERSON, Hunter and Allison, Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
BERTA, Phillip V. and Diane, New Holland, a son, at Woman & Babies Hospital, April 25.
COFFIELD, Amira, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
DAVILA, Edgardo J. and Catherine, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 26.
FISHER, Elmer and Susan (Stoltzfus), Holtwood, a daughter, at home, April 18.
FISHER, Emanuel R. and Rosie (Beiler), Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 26.
KING, John and Mary (Zook), 150 Meetinghouse Road, Gap, a son, at home, April 26.
KING, Moses and Lavina (Stoltzfus), Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, April 27.
MARTIN, Kyle A. and Kaitlyn (Langabeer), Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
MURPHY, Patrick W. and Lauren, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
NELSON, Courtney, and Jeremy R. Reinhold, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
PHAM, Andre R. and Donna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
RODRIGUEZ-ORTIZ, Yolymil, and Pablo Ortiz Jr., Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
SENKOWSKI, Luke and Andrea (Dinkel), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
SHERWOOD, Justin C. and Casandra Bezna, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
SURRAMANIAN, Kimarappan and Sarojini Annamalai, York, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 23.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel S. and Linda S. (King), 1080 Noble Road, Christiana, a daughter, at home, April 22.
SWARTZ, Kyle F. and Jane (Richter), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
TORRES, Charisma, and Fernando Nieves-Colon, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
TORRES, Esmeralda, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
WISE, Cordell Ray and Lorelle Nolt (Hursh), Ephrata, a daughter, at Lebanon Valley Midwifery, April 26.
ZIMMERMAN, Amber Adele, and Eric Nathaniel Jeffress, Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 26.
ZOOK, Amos and Anna (King), Oxford, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 25.