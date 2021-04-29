BUCH, Carly, and Christopher Potts, Millersville a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 25.
MARTIN, Casey D. and Kaitlyn (Wenger), Newmanstown, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 26.
MILLER, Earl and Lucinda (Kurtz), Conestoga, a daughter, at home, April 27.
O’BRIEN, Jonathan M. and Emma, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 25.
TAYLOR, Andrew James and Laura (Nafziger), Holtwood, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 26.
ZIMMERMAN, Austin D. and Stacey (Martin), Peach Bottom, twin sons, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 26.