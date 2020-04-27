Births logo

BURKHOLDER, Eugene N. and Janet (Reif), Leola, a daughter, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 25.

FISHER, Amos and Sylvia (Fisher), Strasburg, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 26.

LAPP, Abner and Malinda (Blank), Kirkwood, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 25.

LAPP, Jesse Jr. and Barbara (Glick), Washington Boro, a girl, at UPMC Lititz, April 24.

MUNZ, Adam and Nicole, Manheim, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 25.

MUSSER, Austin and Esther (Zimmerman), Lititz, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 25.

REIFF, Jeffery N. and Kylah (Rutt), Myerstown, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 25.

STOLTZFUS , David Jr. and Ruthie (Fisher), Honey Brook, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 24.

ZIMMERMAN , Adam P. and Brandi (Weaver), Akron, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 24.

ZOOK, Ivan and Marian (Stoltzfus), Honey Brook, a daughter, at home, April 24.

