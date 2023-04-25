Lancaster County Births: April 25, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Apr 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link HORST, Richard and Kaye Lisa (Weaver), East Earl, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 20.KING, Jonas and Sadie (Lapp), Elizabethtown, a son, at home, April 17. WHITE, Victor and Jamie (Wright), Mountville, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 21. Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births