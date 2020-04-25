FISHER, John G. and Sarah F. (Smucker), Ronks, a daughter, at home, April 16.
FUNK, Amanda, and Christopher M. Anderson, Willow Street, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
GREEN, Josh D. and Jodie (Henderson), Quarryville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
GROFF, Stephanie, and Daryll Price, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 21.
HUNTER, Joshua Y. and Danee (Simms), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
KING, Daniel M. and Barbie (Stoltzfus), Parkesburg, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 22.
MCMAHON, Tyler J. and Hilary (Gillette), Mount Joy, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
MILLER, Michael A. and Katlin (Rossman), Manheim, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
PATEL, Arpit and Palakhen, Shartlesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
RESSLER, Lyle and Rachel, New Providence, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
RICE, Courtney, and Troy M. Mulhatten, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
RIEHL, Amos L. and Esther E., Honey Brook, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
RUIZ, Jesus M. and Alexandra (Gundaken), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
STOLTZFUS, Jeremy A. and Lauren (Wissler), Holtwood, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 21.
STOLTZFUS, S. Laverne and Gwendolyn (Shank), Honey Brook, twin daughters, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 22.
SWARTZ, Joshua L. and Amanda (Kauffman), Denver, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 23.
TRAMEL, W. Blaine and Laura K. (Newhard), Lititz, a son, at home, April 24.
WEIDMAN, Cory J. and Jessica (Hull), Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
WRIGHT, Calvin and Stephanie (Groff), Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 22.