BEILER, Gideon S. and Mary G. (Esh), Ronks, a daughter, at home, April 22.
BOYER, Lance and Alina, Denver, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
CLARKE, William and Jillian, Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 21.
DIAZ, Nitza, and Orlando Perez, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 18.
GRAB, Thomas Stephen and Sheryna Nicole, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
GRACE, Matthew E. and Samantha Savage-Grace, Dallastown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 17.
GRAYBEAL, Randall and Tara (Hoak), New Providence, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 21.
GREEN, Jeffery and Taylor, Ephrata, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, Sunday.
HALTER, Taylor, and Cody Owen, Conestoga, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
HORST, Lester and Amy (Leid), Ephrata, a daughter, at home, April 20.
KING, Steven and Revecca (Beiler), 308 Lafayette Road, Coatesville, a son, at home, April 20.
LANTZ, David and Barbie Ann (Fisher), Leola, a son, at home, April 22.
LOGAN, Michael S. and Jenna (Heisey), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 20.
MARTIN, Jason M. and Rachel R. (Martin), East Earl, a daughter, at home, April 23.
PRZYBULEK, Christian and Britteny Mellinger, Willow Street, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
SABULSKY, Joshua J. and Brenna (Musser), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
STOLTZFUS, David and Barbie (Kaurrman), Narvon, a son, at home, April 22.
WALTERS, Jennifer, York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 21.
ZIMMERMAN, Christopher and Marina, Lititz, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 19.
ZOOK, Amos and Becky Ann (Lantz), Christiana, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 21.