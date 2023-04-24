Lancaster County Births: April 23, 2023 LANCASTERONLINE Apr 24, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link GONZALEZ, Meleina, and Marcus Lopp, Columbia, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 19. MARTIN, Rodney and Lorelle (Martin), Myerstown, a son, at home, April 21. Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Entertainment Lancaster Find out what is happening in Lancaster County every week with our Entertainment Lancaster newsletter. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Tags Births