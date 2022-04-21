BRICKNER, Micah B. and Heather (Eisenberger), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 18.
EWIN, Scott G. and Angel (Holmes), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 17.
HOOVER, Leonard and Lillian (Zimmerman), New Holland, a son, at home, April 20.
JOHNS, Frankie and Breanna, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
ORTIZ, Corina, Lancaster, and Anthony I. Thomas, Coatesville, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 17.
REECE, Jared and Agnes (Cochran), New Freedom, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 19.
REID, Nykina, and Christopher Williams, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 12.
ROHRBACH, Steven C. and Ashleigh, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 16.
SHERTZER, Paige, and Dylan M. Reading, Millersville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 17.
STOLTZFUS, Amos and Sarah (Stoltzfus), Lancaster, a son, at home, April 20.
STOLTZFUS, Stephen B. and Barbara S. (King), Christiana, a daughter, at home, April 18.
THOMAS, Evan C. and Julia (Madas), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
VICKERS, Matthew J. and Lucille (Oberholtzer), Quarryville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 16.
WINEY, Jordan and Allison, Middletown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 16.