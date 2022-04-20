Births logo

ARMSTRONG, Timothy and Hope (Cichon), Akron, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 18.

BLANK, Samuel and Nancy (Stoltzfoos), 170 Richardson Road, Airville, a son, at home, April 9.

CORBIN, Zach and Billie, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 16.

ESH, Jonas and Linda (Fisher), 557 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, April 8.

FISHER, Jacob and Rebecca (Beiler), 513 Cooper Drive, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, April 11.

FISHER, Samuel and Amanda (Stoltzfus), 872 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, April 10.

GLICK, Samuel and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 36 North Little Britain Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, April 9.

JOSEPHIC, Jesse and Carissa, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 17.

MARTIN, Nevin and Rose Elaine (Martin), Mohnton, a daughter, at home, April 19.

SHAIEBLY, Mark and Justy (Bleacher), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 18.

STAUFFER, Marlin H. and Ellen M. (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at home, April 19.

STOLTZFUS, John and Emma (Beiler), 211 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, April 11.

STOLTZFUS, Johnny and Rebecca (Lapp), 311 Street Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, April 17.

STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Susie (Fisher), 827 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, April 13.

