ARMSTRONG, Timothy and Hope (Cichon), Akron, a son, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 18.
BLANK, Samuel and Nancy (Stoltzfoos), 170 Richardson Road, Airville, a son, at home, April 9.
CORBIN, Zach and Billie, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 16.
ESH, Jonas and Linda (Fisher), 557 Sawmill Road, New Providence, a son, at home, April 8.
FISHER, Jacob and Rebecca (Beiler), 513 Cooper Drive, Kirkwood, a daughter, at home, April 11.
FISHER, Samuel and Amanda (Stoltzfus), 872 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, a daughter, at home, April 10.
GLICK, Samuel and Sarah (Stoltzfus), 36 North Little Britain Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, April 9.
JOSEPHIC, Jesse and Carissa, Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 17.
MARTIN, Nevin and Rose Elaine (Martin), Mohnton, a daughter, at home, April 19.
SHAIEBLY, Mark and Justy (Bleacher), Washington Boro, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 18.
STAUFFER, Marlin H. and Ellen M. (Martin), Ephrata, a son, at home, April 19.
STOLTZFUS, John and Emma (Beiler), 211 Schoolhouse Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, April 11.
STOLTZFUS, Johnny and Rebecca (Lapp), 311 Street Road, Cochranville, a son, at home, April 17.
STOLTZFUS, Samuel and Susie (Fisher), 827 Pumping Station Road, Kirkwood, a son, at home, April 13.