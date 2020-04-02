Births logo
Buy Now

BROWN, Adam D. and Amanda (Reilly), East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 27.

CAYNE, Destiny, Manheim, and Kyle Colon, Philadelphia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.

EVANS, Joshua M. and Jennifer (Terek), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 27.

FUHRMAN, Dallas and Bethany (Hagens), Hanover, a daughter, at home, March 28.

KING, Abner and Linda F. (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 1.

KING, Jesse and Marybeth (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 29.

MILLER, Henry and Rebecca (Miller), 1467 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a son, at home, March 30.

RIEHL, Levi and Ruth (Esh), Cecilton, Maryland, a daughter, at home, Tuesday.

RUIZ, Armentta, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.

Sign up for our newsletter

SHERK, Jacob G. and Jaclyn (Bedenbaugh), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 30.

SMOKER, Stephen and Sarah (Smucker), 453 Jackson School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, March 31.

STERN, Thomas and Ashley, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.

STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Fannie (Miller), 863 Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom, a son at home, March 28.

STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Rebecca (Smucker), Strasburg, a daughter, at Womens & Babies Hospital, March 29.

VANHOOK, Kiauna, and Curtis Lesane, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 27.

WEAVER, Matthew and Mary (Cote), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.

WEITZEL, Dennis E. and Page (Derr), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 29.

Tags