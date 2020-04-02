BROWN, Adam D. and Amanda (Reilly), East Earl, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 27.
CAYNE, Destiny, Manheim, and Kyle Colon, Philadelphia, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.
EVANS, Joshua M. and Jennifer (Terek), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 27.
FUHRMAN, Dallas and Bethany (Hagens), Hanover, a daughter, at home, March 28.
KING, Abner and Linda F. (King), Quarryville, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 1.
KING, Jesse and Marybeth (Lapp), Narvon, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 29.
MILLER, Henry and Rebecca (Miller), 1467 Georgetown Road, Christiana, a son, at home, March 30.
RIEHL, Levi and Ruth (Esh), Cecilton, Maryland, a daughter, at home, Tuesday.
RUIZ, Armentta, Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.
SHERK, Jacob G. and Jaclyn (Bedenbaugh), Mount Joy, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 30.
SMOKER, Stephen and Sarah (Smucker), 453 Jackson School Road, Oxford, a son, at home, March 31.
STERN, Thomas and Ashley, Gap, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.
STOLTZFOOS, Aaron and Fannie (Miller), 863 Goshen Mill Road, Peach Bottom, a son at home, March 28.
STOLTZFUS, Jacob and Rebecca (Smucker), Strasburg, a daughter, at Womens & Babies Hospital, March 29.
VANHOOK, Kiauna, and Curtis Lesane, Lancaster, a son, at UPMC Lititz, March 27.
WEAVER, Matthew and Mary (Cote), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 28.
WEITZEL, Dennis E. and Page (Derr), Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, March 29.