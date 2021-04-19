CALLAHAN, Michael S. and Paige, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
CAMBELL, Nathen P. and Chelsea (Antolick), Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
DEMEO, Vincent and Lauren, Nottingham, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
DENLINGER, Taylor C. and Eileen (Parkinson), Elizabethtown, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
ESH, Levi E. Jr. and Rebecca (Stoltzfus), Pequea, a son, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, April 17.
ESH, Steven and Freda (Stoltzfus), Paradise, a daughter, at Birth Care & Family Health Services, April 18.
FISHER, Samuel John and Miriam Rose (Lantz), 117 Furnace Road, Quarryville, a son, at home, April 17.
GOOD, Andrew J. and Ashley (Fox), Elizabethtown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
GYLES, Stephen K. and Alisha (McGuigan), Peach Bottom, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
HARRINGTON, Ashley, Lancaster, and Major Alphonso Glassco III, Coatesville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
HENRY, John W. IV and Cara, Ephrata, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
JEAN BAPTISTE, Marjorie, and Josil Sevarin, Leola, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
KEHOE, Jean, and Timothy P. Leaman, Manheim, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 15.
KIEHL, Jeremy N. and Justine (Strausser), Lancaster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
MELLINGER, Bryan and Katelynn (Zink), Lancaster, a daughter, at UPMC Lititz, April 16.
RODRIGUEZ, Jailene, and Anthony, Columbia, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
ROGERS, Brian and Brittany (HOffman), Lititz, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 11.
ROMERO, Dorianne Janet, and Richard Rexach, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 16.
ROSA, Herberto and Ivelisse Kiscaden-Rosa, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
SHAUBACH, Andrew and Alyssa, Lancster, a son, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 7.
SMUCKER, Jonas and Katie (Lapp), 100 Strubel Road, Strasburg, a daughter, at home, April 16.
STOLTZFUS, Benuel and Emma G., Manheim, a son, at UPMC Lititz, April 14..
STOLTZFUS, John and Bertha (Esh), 120 Mt. Pleasant Road, Paradise, a daughter, at home, April 16.
TOZER, Colin M. and Kara (Kraft), York, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
TRAN, Thao, and Jon Washington, Lancaster, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
VALENTINI, Michael J. and Laura (Wagner), Mountville, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
WESLOSKIE, Mark A. and Colleen, Newmanstown, a daughter, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 14.
ZOOK, Chad A. and Jannelle, Leola, twin sons, at Women & Babies Hospital, April 13.
ZIMMERMAN, Anthony and Brenda (Martin), New Holland, a son, at home, April 17.